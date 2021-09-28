Amazon event 2021 live blog: All the Alexa, Echo and Ring announcements as they happen

Our Amazon event 2021 live blog is following the major announcements related to Alexa skills, Echo speakers and Ring security devices taking place today, September 28. The virtual keynote starts at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, but a live stream isn't available for public viewing.

Luckily, Tom's Guide will be watching the Amazon event and relaying all the exciting product and service news to you. All you have to do is follow this live blog for the latest updates.

What will be announced at the Amazon event? Amazon itself hasn't dished any details yet, but a report from over the weekend suggests the company could reveal a 15-inch smart display, as well as a smart soundbar and perhaps a second-generation Echo Auto. We're expecting to hear at least a few Alexa and Ring camera news, too.

Amazon usually packs its fall event with all sorts of software and hardware announcements — and not just for the smart home. So it's our job to keep this Amazon event live blog updated with all them as they happen. From innovative Alexa features to Ring security improvements, here's what's going down at Amazon event.