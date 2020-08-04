HP back to school sale: Up to 50% off Envy, Omen, more

Back to school season has arrived at HP headquarters. The PC manufacturer just launched a series of deals for students and it's among the best back to school sales we've seen so far.

As part of its sale, HP is taking up to 50% off HP laptops, which is the steepest discount we've seen from HP all year. Also on sale are desktops, all-in-one printers, and monitors. Here are the best HP back to school sales you can get right now. (Plus, make sure to check out our guide to the best laptop deals for discounts from other retailers ).

HP back to school sale

Laptops

HP 15z: was $449 now $389 @ HP

The HP 15z is the most affordable laptop in HP's back to school sale. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$60) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20). View Deal

HP 14t: was $519 now $479 @ HP

Don't let its bargain bin looks fool you. This $479 laptop packs a good amount of horsepower for its price. You get a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. During the checkout process, upgrade to a 256GB SSD with 16GB of Optane memory for free. (The latter allows for faster boot-up times).View Deal

HP Pavilion x360: was $749 now $529 @ HP

The Pavilion x360 is another low-cost laptop suitable for work or college. This config packs a 14-inch 1366 x 768 touch LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with 16GB Optane memory. Upgrading to a 1080p IPS LCD adds $50, which still keeps the price below $599. View Deal

HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $949 now $819 @ HP

A true MacBook Air killer, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touch display, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with 16GB of Intel Optane memory. This is the machine to get if you want equal parts power and style. View Deal

HP Omen 15t: was $1,029 now $929 @ HP

Gaming rigs are also getting price cuts in HP's back to school sale. The Omen 15t, for instance, is now $100 off and includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU. View Deal

Monitors and Printers

HP 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor: was $149 now $99 @ HP

The HP 22er monitor is a gorgeous display with an eye-catching near-bezel-less design. It packs 1080p resolution, 7ms response time, and VGA/HDMI connectivity. View Deal