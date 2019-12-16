The Echo Show 8 is practically perfect and now it's $50 off

Amazon holiday deals are here and one of our favorite devices is back at its all-time price low.

For a limited time, Amazon has its Echo Show 8 on sale for $79.99. That's $50 off and the cheapest price we've seen since it debuted earlier this fall.

Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The latest smart display from Amazon gives Alexa a screen. It can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices, music player, kitchen assistant, and more. Plus its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy on your terms.

In my Echo Show 8 review, I concluded it's the best Alexa smart display ever. It's the middle-man of the Echo Show lineup, and hits the sweet spot of price and power.

Compared to other Echo smart displays, the Echo Show 8 is designed for the kitchen, as its larger screen makes following recipes easy without taking up too much counter space. With a Food Network app subscription, you can use the Echo Show 8 to take live cooking classes in the comfort of your home. Along with sounding great, the Echo Show 8 also supports all the best Alexa skills.

Though the second-gen Echo Show display is slightly bigger, the Echo Show 8 is the more valuable option. Get it now while it's on sale.