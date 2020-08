Apple just booted Fortnite from the App Store — here’s why [Update]

Fortnite can feel like a game of milliseconds, and Apple just booted the popular online game from its App Store in a similarly quick amount of time. This moment has been a long time coming, as Tim Sweeney (CEO of Fortnite maker Epic Games) has long railed on Apple for its business practices in the iOS App Store.

This booting happened today (August 13), hours after Epic Games added a new way to pay for items inside of its iPhone and Android apps. This is in violation of Apple's rules because Apple doesn't handle the payments itself, so Epic doesn't have to share the standard 30% of its sales with the iPhone maker.

If you're wondering why Epic would try to avoid giving 30% of its sales to Apple, a SensorTower report found that Fortnite raked in more than $1 billion USD in the iOS and Google Play stores.

And it appears Epic and Fortnite were already prepared for this reaction, announcing Nineteen Eigthy-Fortnite, a short you can watch below. In the clip (an obvious riff on Apple's 1984 Super Bowl commercial, which positioned the company as revolutionary) an Apple-headed man on a series of monitors celebrates the "anniversary of the platform unification directives" and proceeds to yell about how "they" (app developers, it seems) have given labor and dreams, and in exchange the company has taken control and profits.

When the voice says "we shall prevail," a rainbow-haired Fortnite character breaks the screen by throwing a unicorn-headed pickaxe into it. It's almost a shot for shot remake of the old ad.

It continues to replicate the older ad, saying:

"Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming '1984.'"

For those too young to remember, here is the original Apple 1984 ad:

Apple responds

An Apple spokesperson told The Verge that “Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users.”

Epic punches back

Shortly thereafter, Epic announced it would be taking Apple to court, tweeting a link to its legal filing. Here's a brief taste:

“Rather than tolerate this healthy competition and compete on the merits of its offering, Apple responded by removing Fortnite from sale on the App Store, which means that new users cannot download the app, and users who have already downloaded prior versions of the app from the App Store cannot update it to the latest version. This also means that Fortnite players who downloaded their app from the App Store will not receive updates to Fortnite through the App Store, either automatically or by searching the App Store for the update. Apple’s removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market."

Epic is also rallying users to protest Apple's decision with its #FreeFortnite campaign, and the company also shared an FAQ about the whole situation to tell its side of the story.

The timing of all of this feels incredibly intentional on Epic's part, testing how Apple would respond to a breach of its payment rules while it's under increased scrutiny. This past June, the European Union opened antitrust investigations to analyze how Apple conducts business in the App Store.

Epic isn't the only team pushing at Apple's rules, as Basecamp's Hey email app also tried to break the rules about how you list an app on the App Store. Soon, Hey found a workaround by giving people burner email accounts to test stuff out, and Apple let them back in the App Store.

Apple was also one of the companies under scrutiny from the U.S. Government when Tim Cook (along with Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Google's Sundar Pichai and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg) was questioned by lawmakers on Capitol Hill at the end of July.

In an interview with CNBC earlier this year, Sweeney made his criticism for Apple clear, calling the App Store an "absolute monopoly."

Amazon and Spotify's exceptions

As reported by The Verge, Apple's not exactly strict with its 30% rule, cutting Amazon a deal for half that rate, only taking 15% of Amazon purchases made in its iOS and iPad apps. Spotify is also getting a lower rate, as Apple revealed in 2019 that it collects a 15% fee on payments made by Spotify subscribers who signed up between 2014 and 2016.

It's unclear which steps Apple and Epic will take next, but we'll be keeping an eye on things to see who budges first. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for more about Fortnite's Epic fight against Apple's rules.