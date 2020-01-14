Act fast! Beats Studio 3 just got a $160 price cut

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer big bass, a comfy fit, and solid active noise cancellation. However, if their $349 price tag has kept you away, they're currently on sale at their lowest price ever.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones on sale for $189.99. That's a massive $160 price cut, $10 cheaper than they were on Black Friday, and the cheapest price we've seen for these wireless headphones. It's one of the best cheap headphones deals we've seen. As a bonus, they also come with 4 free months of Apple Music.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're now at their lowest price ever.View Deal

The Beats Studio 3 deliver everything you'd want in a premium set of wireless headphones. They offer a very comfy fit, decent active noice cancelling, and a clean sound profile. We especially liked them for listening to EDM and hip-hop, as they really let you feel the bass drop.

For non-bass driven music, we found the tuning wasn't the best. Guitars and vocals sound a bit overly processed on the Studio 3, as do more subtle background vocals, sound effects and light instrumentation.

The Studio 3's active noise cancellation helped reduce the low droning of a construction crew outside our window, but certain noises were still audible. So they're good, but not on par with say the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

Nevertheless, they're still a solid pair of wireless noise cancelling 'phones and at this price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend them.