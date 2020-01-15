How to download the Microsoft Chromium Edge browser

The all-new Microsoft Chromium Edge browser is available to download on Windows PCs, Mac, iOS and Android devices.

Developed on Google's Chromium platform, Edge promises new features, faster performance and better compatibility with Chrome than its previous version.

We tried out the new Edge browser when it was under development. Highlights include harmony with Chrome extensions, as well as a painless sync with existing Chrome preferences. We also liked Edge's adjustable privacy levels and Collections, which encourages productivity by letting you compile images, text and URLs from the web.

You can read our Chromium Edge browser hands-on impressions for more insight on what to expect. Here's how to download Microsoft Chromium Edge browser so you can start using it now.

How to download Microsoft Chromium Edge on Windows, Mac

Step 1: Go to the Edge browser page on Microsoft's website.

Step 2: Select the appropriate option (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) from the available tabs on the top of the page.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 3: Click the "Download" button if you're on a Windows PC or MacBook and accept the terms and conditions (if you agree to them).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 4: Run the installer and follow the prompts. When the program finishes downloading, the Edge browser icon will change to the new one (a blue/green wave).

Step 5: Launch the new Edge browser. You will be prompted to customize the browser to your liking, starting with importing your existing settings and extensions from Chrome.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

How to download Microsoft Chromium Edge on iOS, Android

Step 1: Visit the Microsoft Edge webpage on your mobile device.

Step 2: Select the Android or iOS tab on the top of the page. You'll be asked to provide your email or phone number so Microsoft can send you a link to the Edge app.

Step 3: Open the link and download the Edge app. Follow the prompts to customize Edge and set it is as your default browser if desired.