Discover bank app review: The best mobile app for customer service

The Discover Bank app offers customers a functional experience for managing their Discover accounts on the go. The free app can be paired with fee-free accounts and cashback opportunities.

Managing your money on the go is vital for bank customers. If you don’t want to be tied to your desktop, the Discover Bank app offers a wide selection of account management options.

A free mobile app with a suite of features is a great bonus for Discover Bank customers. The app itself likely won’t be convincing enough for you to make a switch in your banking arrangements.

But if the accounts and perks available through Discover Bank sway you to become a customer, you're in for a smooth mobile banking experience.

Discover Bank app review: Features

The Discover Bank app presents an easily accessible way to stay on top of your money management needs. You’ll be able to tackle everything from checking your account balance and credit score to redeeming rewards and depositing checks.

Security

When considering any mobile banking experience, security features are a top priority. Without the right security measures, your sensitive financial information could be vulnerable.

The good news is that the Discover Bank app has an extensive array of security features. You’ll have the option to set up a four-digit code for access and fingerprint sign-in options on certain devices.

Within the app, you can freeze your card. The ‘Freeze It’ feature will come in handy if you lose your card or suspect fraud. Additionally, you can let the bank know about upcoming travel plans through the app to prevent an accidental freeze.

Track your rewards

Discover Bank offers many accounts with embedded rewards opportunities. Everyone loves rewards, but keeping track of your rewards might not be quite so fun.

The mobile app eliminates the headache of keeping up with your rewards. Instead, you’ll be able to assess where your reward balance stands within the app quickly. Not only can you see the rewards you’ve earned, but you can also redeem those rewards directly in the app.

One especially nice thing about Discover Bank is that you can redeem your rewards as an electronic deposit to your bank account in any amount. That makes it easy to get the most out of your rewards when you have them. But if you prefer to redeem your rewards for a gift card, you’ll need at least $5 in rewards.

(Image credit: Future)

Manage your accounts

Through the app, you can manage all of your Discover Bank accounts seamlessly. A few of the actions you can take include:

Check your balance: Before making a big purchase, you can easily double-check your account balance and any available credit.

Before making a big purchase, you can easily double-check your account balance and any available credit. View monthly statements: At the end of each statement cycle, you can view the document within the app.

At the end of each statement cycle, you can view the document within the app. Make or cancel payments: Need to make a payment to Discover? Tackle this task through the app.

Need to make a payment to Discover? Tackle this task through the app. View transaction history: Not sure if a charge went through? You can scope out your transaction history.

Not sure if a charge went through? You can scope out your transaction history. Deposit checks: If you have a physical check, you can deposit it through the app instead of going to a branch.

If you have a physical check, you can deposit it through the app instead of going to a branch. Send money: Discover Bank offers Zelle as a way to send funds to other users.

Discover Bank offers Zelle as a way to send funds to other users. Find ATMs: Fast access to an ATM is more feasible with this search feature.

It’s clear that you’ll find robust account management tools within the Discover Bank app.

Credit score access

Discover Bank gives you access to your FICO score, and it’s a breeze to pull this information up through the app. Within this app section, you’ll also find out what your credit score means to lenders.

Spending tracking

As you use your cards, the Discover Bank app can provide a breakdown of your spending. Each month, you can break down your spending activities into several categories.

With a clear overview of your spending, you might be able to spot areas for spending improvement.

(Image credit: Future)

Wearable tech compatibility

Whether you have an Apple Watch or Android Wear, you’ll have quick access to the banking platform. You can check your balance, view account reminders, and receive rewards notifications through your wearable device.

Discover Bank app review: Pricing

Discover Bank customers won’t have to pay a dime to use the mobile app.

Although there are no extra fees for using the app, that doesn’t mean you won’t encounter fees with Discover Bank. Before signing up for an account with Discover Bank, read the fine print to make sure you understand the fees.

Discover Bank app review: Ease of use

The Discover Bank app offers a streamlined money management experience for users.

Within the app, you’ll find a dashboard that offers a clear overview of your account. From the home page, you can easily hop around to different areas of your banking experience since each section is clearly marked for straightforward navigation.

Setting up a four-digit pin for the app allows you to skip entering your cumbersome bank account password every time.

And the security notifications make it possible to keep your banking information protected.

Discover Bank app review: Support

The Discover Bank app offers free customer support. You’ll be able to send and receive direct messages to Discover Bank customer service from the app.

When I reached out to Discover Bank’s support team, I found helpful virtual assistance within a few minutes. But it’s also possible to call for support in English or Spanish 24 hours a day. You can call (800)-347-2683 for support within the U.S.

Discover Bank app review: Competitors

The Discover Bank app offers a solid array of features. But if you aren’t a current Discover Bank customer and don’t want to switch banks, then it’s not a good fit. Most other banks offer similar mobile apps.

Here’s how they compare to Discover’s option.

The Bank of America app offers everything available through Discover. You’ll be able to track your spending, manage your rewards, set up account alerts, and check your credit score. Plus, it also offers a few extra perks like goal-setting tools.

The Capital One mobile app also shares many similar features. Some similarities include setting up account alerts and tracking your rewards opportunities. However, with the Capital One app, you can book travel through the app.

A final option to consider is the Chase mobile app. The ability to create a budget sets this app apart from the crowd.

Discover Bank app review: Verdict

The Discover Bank app provides sufficient features to manage your money on the go. Although there aren’t too many extra perks available through the app, the ease of access makes it a worthwhile option for Discover Bank customers.

However, not everyone is a Discover Bank customer. It’s unlikely that the functional features offered by this app will be the deciding factor when choosing a bank.

After all, it’s more important to work with a bank that offers the right accounts for your situation. For example, limited fees and stellar yields are often more critical for your financial picture than the app you use to monitor your accounts.

As a Discover Bank customer, you can count this app as a perk. But don’t switch banks unless you like the accounts that Discover Bank has to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I download the Discover Bank app?

You can download the Discover Bank app from the Apple app store (opens in new tab) or Google Play (opens in new tab)Store. Once the app is downloaded, you can log in with your user ID and password.

Plus, you’ll have the option to set up a four-digit passcode or fingerprint log-in.

What are users saying about the Discover Bank app?

The Discover Bank app has received high ratings from users. In the Apple app store, it’s earned 4.9 out of 5 stars with over 3 million reviews.

In the Google Play Store, it’s rated 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 250,000 reviews.

