Sony Launches WF-1000XM3 Earbuds to Take on AirPods

In the race for the best "true wireless" earbud, Sony has a new horse. Meet the Sony WF-1000XM3. (Not to be confused with the company's over-ear flagship, the WH-1000XM3.)

This $229 WF model packs the same features of Sony's flagship model (one of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones on the market) into a pair of compact, true-wireless buds. While they're larger and a bit more expensive than Apple's AirPods, they pack more advanced features and a smarter voice assistant (Google, as opposed to Siri).

According to Sony's website, each earbud sports two microphones to catch and filter out ambient sound. The earbuds also use motion sensors to detect what you're up to (sitting, walking, etc.), and adjust noise-cancellation settings accordingly. They feature a battery life of six hours, and come with a magnetic case that holds up to three full charges.

Like their over-ear counterparts, the WF-1000XM3 earbuds also offer Sony's Quick Attention mode. Placing your finger over an earbud turns its volume down and lets in ambient sound, so you can immediately hear what's happening around you.

The earbuds are available in black and silver, and will ship in August. Stay tuned for our full review.