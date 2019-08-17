How to Watch UFC 241: Live Stream Cormier vs. Miocic

AUGUST 15: (L-R) Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic face off during the UFC 241 Ultimate Media Day at the Hilton Anaheim hotel on August 15, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

UFC 241 promises to be one of the biggest fighting events of the summer. The card features not one but two main events, with the first fight pitting heavyweights Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic against each other and the second featuring welterweights Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz.

When the show kicks off from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, August 17, it’ll also feature plenty of outstanding young fighters who are hoping to make a mark on a decidedly stacked card.

Needless to say, fight fans are likely itching to find a way to live stream UFC 241. But actually streaming the big event isn't as simple as you might think. The best way to watch the fights is to be a UFC Fight Pass subscriber. But if you’re not, there are still some solutions.

Here's how to live stream UFC 241.

Where can I live stream UFC 241?

To watch UFC 241, you’ll need to bounce around between streaming services and television to see every fight on the card.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 17, you’ll need to start at UFC’s Fight Pass (which starts at $9.99 per month, with a 7-day free trial), so you can watch four “Early Prelims” fights. Next, you’ll need to turn the dial to ESPN, where you can watch the next four fights on the card. That coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. When it’s finally time to watch the Main Card, you’ll be able to watch the final five fights at 10 p.m. ET. The Main Card will air on PPV, ESPN+ , or UFC Fight Pass.

Here’s a fight breakdown:

Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass

Women’s Strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Squibel

Bantamweight Kang Kyung-ho vs. Brandon Davis

Women’s Flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson

Women’s Flyweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Maryna Moroz

Preliminary card on ESPN

Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Shama Worthy

Devonte Smith vs. Shama Worthy Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen Lightweight: Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose Bantamweight: Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Main Card on UFC Fight Pass, PPV

Heavyweight: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Welterweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz Middleweight: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

How do I use a VPN to live stream UFC 241?

If you're traveling outside the country during UFC 241, you'll still be able to watch it. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering, should you need them during UFC 241.

How can I watch UFC 241 with a cable or satellite subscription?

If you want to watch UFC 241 on television, you won’t necessarily get the best experience.

As discussed, UFC’s Fight Pass streaming service will act as the anchor much of the programming. The first fights will only be available there, so you’ll need to be a subscriber to watch every fight. After that, you can turn to your cable or satellite subscription to watch ESPN for the second round of fights and then go to PPV on your local dial for the main card.

Remember, however, that the main card is on UFC Fight Pass or ESPN+, as well. The PPV on your dial will set you back $60, but you can sign on for ESPN+ for $50 per year. To watch the PPV on ESPN+, you’ll need to pay $80 — $50 for the service and $30 for the PPV.

How can I live stream UFC 241 without a cable or satellite subscription?

Streaming UFC 241 is undoubtedly the best option if you want to watch every fight on the card.

To achieve that, you’ll need to tune in from UFC’s Fight Pass , which costs $10 per month to access the company’s live-streaming fights, as well as an archive of bouts from previous events. Like other popular streaming apps, you can watch it on nearly every device out there, including your smartphone , browser, tablet, smart TV , and set-top box .

Since the prelims are on ESPN, you’ll need to find a streaming service to actually watch the fights on the popular networks. Here’s a look at the services that work with ESPN:

After the prelims are over, you’ll need to go back to UFC Fight Pass. You can also watch the event on ESPN’s paid streaming service, ESPN+ , which costs $5 per month or $50 per year.