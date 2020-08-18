Batman Gotham Knights/Court of Owls game: Leaks, trailer, release date and more

The folks behind the rumored Batman Gotham Knights/Court of Owls game are playing the role of a Batman villain, and toying with us by giving us a mystery to unravel. Yes, today has marked the start of what appears to be a tease that will last all week, showing piece after piece of a new Batman game from WB Games Montréal.

When a teaser site for the game 'unlocked' today, we got confirmation that we'll be spending the week poking around, looking for clues. Playing Batman ourselves, but from the comfort of our own homes.

Here's everything we know about the Batman Gotham Knights/Court of Owls game:

Batman Gotham Knights/Court of Owls game leaks

It might be a little bit of a stretch to call this game's early news a leak. It's more like a game that WB Games Montréal is having us all play online. The studio first posted a video posted to Twitter, which was captioned "_ _ . _ _ . _ _ . _ _ _ @r3dakt3d"

Following down the rabbit hole, that @r3dakt3d Twitter account is definitely DC Comics-related, as its bio reads "#DCFanDome." It appears to be a promotional account for the game, as it's only following two accounts: those of WB Games and WB Games Montréal.

The use of the DC FanDome hashtag means we should expect more details this Saturday (Aug. 22), at DC's big event promoting its upcoming properties.

The above teases pointed fans to the website r3dakt3d.com, which gave us the date and time for the next reveal via the text "We have be3n expecting you 8/18", and a countdown clock that ends at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST.

(Image credit: r3dakt3d.com/)

Then, games writer Jordan Oloman peeked at the site's source code, and found what appears to be proof of a 4-day long game where the trailer will be unlocked via radio numbers coming on Friday, Aug. 21.

More detective work led Oloman to find what appears to be a still from 3D-render (of Gotham City?).

On August 18, when we opened the site and input the 761 code, we eventually got the same render Oloman did.

(Image credit: WB Games Montréal)

Is this location the home base for the Court of Owls? We'll find out as we keep up with this story.

Batman Gotham Knights/Court of Owls game plot

For those unaware, the Court Of Owls storyline in Batman's graphic novels saw the caped crusader uncover a secret organization known as the Talons (and, later, the Parliament of Owls).

We won't spoil the storyline if you haven't read it, but you should. It's filled with the sleuthing that great Batman stories are known for, plus deep ties to Bruce Wayne's past.

Batman Gotham Knights/Court of Owls game trailer

We've got no trailer yet, but as mentioned above, Saturday August 22's DC FanDome event seems like a perfect time for a greater reveal of the game.

WB Games has yet to spill the beans on when the new Batman game will come out. We would love it to be this holiday season, as a PS5 and Xbox Series X title, but that's probably wishful thinking on our part.

A more realistic window would be summer/fall 2021. Recent Batman games have released in summer (Arkham Asylum was Aug. 25, 2009, Arkham Knight came out June 23, 2015) or the fall (Arkham City came out on Oct. 18, 2011 and Arkham Origins dropped Oct. 25, 2013).