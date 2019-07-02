Early Prime Day Deal: $250 Off Arlo Pro 2 Bundles

Amazon is treating us to another Prime Day preview. For a limited time, it's taking up to $250 off one of the best security cameras on the market.

Currently, you can get the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Security 2-Camera System for just $329. That's $150 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this 2-camera bundle.

The Arlo Pro 2 offers excellent performance, a clean interface, and 7 days of free cloud storage. Unlike its 720p-based predecessor, the Arlo Pro 2 boasts a higher 1080p resolution with a wider 130-degree field of view. The camera also has eight night vision infrared LEDs that surround its lens.

In our tests, the Arlo Pro 2 captured very crisp daylight video, in both wired and wireless modes. The audio was soft, but clear and easy to understand. The mobile apps and Web portal offer identical controls called Modes to set up customized motion and sound detection. The default modes are Armed, Disarmed, Schedule, and Geofencing.

We expect the entire Arlo Pro family to go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, but in the meantime today's deal is open to anyone, not just Prime members.