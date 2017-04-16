10 Best Cars from the 2017 New York Auto Show

2017 Cadillac CT6

The first step toward selling autonomous cars to the public will be taken by GM with its 2017 Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise. It will be the first vehicle designed to let you take your hands and feet off the controls and let the car do all the driving by itself--at least on highways. Every other semi-autonomous option on the street requires drivers to maintain control, and only take their hands off the wheel for a couple of seconds. Later this year, when the Super Cruise option appears, the CT6 will drive by itself on the highway for as long as you desire, with a few restrictions. It will only work on highways that GM has already mapped for the purpose and it won't change lanes for you.

Photo Credit: Cadillac