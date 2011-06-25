Bicycles from the Future

The Air Bike from EADS

Don’t get too excited - there’s only one model, and it’s not for sale nor is it a prototype. The Air Bike is a technological demonstration produced by EADS, the European giant of the aerospace industry. This bike was created in order to test out the concept of Additive Layer Manufacturing and try to put it to practical use. This manufacturing process layers on successive coats of metal, nylon, carbon, and other such substances by following a model first laid out in a 3D computer. This additive process is the opposite of the more usual subtractive processes – in which one starts with several materials that either transform into another material or to which one removes material - that are usually used to create products. The end goal with this new manufacturing process goes far beyond bikes though – it is hoped that it will eventually be used to construct planes, thus reducing weight and ultimately saving energy. ALM could be coming soon to an Airbus near you.