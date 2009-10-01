17+ Androids Assault the iPhone

The Age of the Android

The age of the Android is upon us. No, we’re not talking about humanoid robots, but are referring to Google’s mobile operating system. The Android operating system is very similar to the iPhone OS in that it has an app store open to independent developers. However, it is very different than the iPhone OS because it is a completely open-source platform, meaning that not only is the Android Market (Android’s version of the App Store) open to any developer, but the OS itself is open to developers as well. This gives manufacturers a cheap starting point for developing new devices, and perhaps more importantly, it gives smaller companies the opportunity to get a piece of the fast-growing smart phone market. Phone makers are optimistic about the OS and are expected to launch up to 20 Android phones by the end of 2009. Compare that fact to how there are only two iPhones from which you can choose (both made by Apple).

Here’s the breakdown of Android products you can expect from U.S. carriers.