Man Uses New iPod Nano to Shoot Up-Skirt Video

We've been debating the positives and negatives of the new, camera-equipped iPod Nano since Apple launched the device a few weeks ago. That said, we can honestly say this is not a situation that ever crossed our minds while we were arguing about camera quality or why you'd even want a camera on your iPod.

A man in Kobe, Japan has been arrested for using his new iPod Nano to take up-skirt video. The man was apparently spotted at a bookstore where he was surreptitiously trying to record a video of an 18-year-old girl. Having somehow attached the device to his shoe, the man was lurking close to the girl, hoping to catch a glimpse of her knickers.

A forum thread discussing the story is filled with shocked users who can't believe Apple didn't consider the fact that the device could be used for nefarious purposes, with one user saying "putting such devices in Japan" is irresponsible. However, it's not just Japan that has had trouble with the new Nano. The Life Time Fitness group in the U.S. has banned the device for fear gym-goers will use it to capture voyeuristic video.

