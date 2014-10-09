Monster 12.9-inch iPad Gets Delayed (Report)

Apple seems poised to unveil a slew of new products at its Oct. 16 press event, but those hoping for a super-sized iPad may have to hold out a bit longer. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, production for Apple's purported 12.9-inch iPad could be delayed until 2015 in order for Apple's suppliers to focus on the high demand for the now-scarce iPhone 6 Plus.

Apple sold a record 4 million iPhone 6 and 6 Plus units in the phone's first 24 hours, and those who missed the first wave of 6 Plus units have to wait until as long as November to receive their orders. Based on the WSJ's report, it seems Apple wants to get its first-ever phablet into the hands of more users before moving on to its first-ever 12.9-inch tablet.

Also dubbed the "iPad Pro," Apple's rumored super-slate could arrive with a choice of either 2K (2560 x 1600) or 4K (4096 x 3072) displays. Like the purported iPad Air 2, the iPad Pro is expected to pack a Touch ID fingerprint reader, as well as the speedy Apple A8 processor that debuted with the iPhone 6.

An Apple patent from earlier this year suggests that the company could be prepping a beefed up Smart Cover with a full keyboard for the iPad Pro, which could help the slate rival Microsoft's Surface in the productivity space. And while it sounds like a stretch, the 12.9-inch iPad has been rumored to support both iOS 8 and a mobile version of OS X, which would allow the iPad Pro to double as a touch-enabled MacBook.

It might be a while until we get an official word on Apple's biggest-ever iPad, but we expect to at least see refreshed iPad Air and iPad mini models at the company's Oct. 16 event. We'll be at the big show in Cupertino, so stay tuned for all the big announcements.

Sources: Apple Insider, The Wall Street Journal

