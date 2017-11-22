Amazon Echo Show Just Got a Key Feature Back

One of the key features of the Amazon Echo Show is finally back, now that a spat between two big companies is settled.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



YouTube is once again available on the Echo Show after a two-month hiatus. The service is arriving alongside Vimeo and Dailymotion, which make their debut on the screen-equipped smart home device.



"We're excited to offer customers the capability to watch even more video content from sources such as Vimeo, YouTube, and Dailymotion on Echo Show," an Amazon spokesperson told The Verge in a statement. "More video sources will be added over time."



Amazon's Echo Show launched with a YouTube app, allowing users to watch content from the video-sharing site. In September, however, Google and Amazon got into a spat after Google said the YouTube app violated its terms of service and delivered a "broken user experience." Amazon criticized Google for the comment, but ultimately removed the YouTube app from the Echo Show.

MORE: Best Alexa Skills - Top 50 Cool and Useful Things Alexa Can Do

The new YouTube app on Echo Show is dramatically different than the previous version and looks far more like the actual YouTube you see on PCs and mobile devices. The revamped app includes a variety of features not available in the earlier version, including user subscriptions, video recommendations, and the ability to control autoplay, according to The Verge.



However, after taking the app for a spin, The Verge found that the Echo Show doesn't automatically play videos in full screen and requires that users say "Alexa, zoom in" to get full-screen video. Still, if you've sorely missed watching your favorite YouTube videos on your Echo Show, you can now do so once again.