This Self Stirring, Heating Mug Does All the Work

Luckily for all of us lazy folk, there never seems to be a shortage of imagination when it comes to gadget designs that make even the most mundane, trivial tasks as easy as pressing a button. Sure you could use a spoon to mix that protein shake, instant coffee, or hot chocolate but where's the fun in that?

Users simply have to place two AAA batteries into this mug and press a button for some fully automated self-stirring and heating. Equipped with a spill-proof lid and durable finish, this could be the perfect mug for all of your needs. If you're looking to get in on this self-stirring action, head on over to Amazon to grab your very own for $19.