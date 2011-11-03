Kickstarter Project Hopes to Build a New Civilization

As insane as it may sound, non-profit organization Open Source Ecology has created an ambitious Kickstarter project that hopes to produce all of the essential machines to create a small, sustainable civilization with modern comforts. Called the Global Village Construction Set (GVCS), this project hopes to create an open source network of low-cost, efficient machines that make construction fast and easy.

With a small goal of $40,000, the team hopes to accomplish a production line of no less than fifty machines, two of which are going to be an open-source car as well as a 3D printer. With only a couple of weeks left, Open Source Ecology has almost reached the $35,000 mark with over 770 backers.

Generous backers will be given the opportunity to broaden their skills and knowledge base with hands-on instruction and workshops. For more information on the project or to join in on the contributions, head on over to the Kickstarter project page here.