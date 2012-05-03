Amazon Now Developing Its Own TV Shows

Amazon said on Wednesday that its content development division, Amazon Studios, is branching out to create original shows for its Amazon Instant Video service. It will first dive into comedy and children's programming, led by Joe Lewis, previously with 20th Century Fox and Comedy Central, and Tara Sorensen, formerly with National Geographic Kids.

Amazon Studios works by using audience feedback to identify great, original entertainment customers will love. Starting today, series creators are invited to upload their proposals for consideration by heading here. Each month, Amazon Studios intends to option one promising new project and add it to the development slate where it will be tested for viability with an audience.

"If Amazon Studios elects to distribute a full-budget series, the creator will receive a $55,000 payment, up to 5-percent of Amazon’s net receipts from toy and t-shirt licensing, and other royalties and bonuses. Amazon Studios’ production company, the People’s Production Company, is signatory to the Writers Guild of America and to The Animation Guild, Local 839," the company said.

Submittals from hopeful content creators must have a five-page description, along with a 22-minute pilot script for comedies, or an 11-minute pilot script for children’s shows. Within 45 days after the submission, Amazon Studios will either extend an option on the project for $10,000, or invite the creator to add the project to the Amazon Studios site. If a project is not optioned, creators can remove their idea from the Amazon Studios site or leave it to get community feedback.

"Amazon Studios wants to discover great talent and produce programming that audiences will love," said Roy Price, director of Amazon Studios. "In the course of developing movies, we’ve heard a lot of interest from content creators who want to develop original series in the comedy and children’s genres. We are excited to bring writers, animators and directors this new opportunity to develop original series."

Amazon and Warner Bros launched Amazon Studios back in 2010. Since then, the studio has seen more than 700 test movies and 7,000 scripts submitted to the site. Currently there are 15 movie projects under development through deals made on the service including I Think My Facebook Friend is Dead, For Sale By Superhero, Children of Others, and more.