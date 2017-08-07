AMD Threadripper Benchmarked: Here's How Beastly It Is

AMD's most powerful processor ever, the extravagantly named Threadripper 1950X, has finally been tested. TechRadar and HotHardware both benchmarked the CPU on an early prototype version of Alienware's Area-51 Threadripper edition, paired with an intensely powerful Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPU and 32 GB of RAM.

What kind of benchmark scores does that result in? Here's what we've seen so far:

TechRadar

TechRadar's tests are a bit different from our own here at Tom's Guide, but they illustrate just how powerful Threadripper is. On Rise of the Tomb Raider at 1080p and Ultra settings, Threadripper ran the game at 91 fps, followed by 48 fps at 1440p, but an unplayable 27 fps at 4K.

On 3DMark Fire Strike, it notched a score of 21,661, and a score of 48,500 on the more lightweight 48,500 Sky Diver test. It achieved a score of 2,994 on the multi-core Cinebench CPU test.

HotHardware

HotHardware modified its system, adding a second 1080 Ti GPU in SLI. On 3DMark Time Spy, it earned a score of 15,247 (and a 31.5 CPU score). It ran 3DMark Fire Strike with a score of 12,452 and Rise of the Tomb Raider at 38 fps in 4K and Very High settings. At 1080p and medium settings, it ran the game at 49.5 fps.

These are just the first Threadripper benchmarks, and we expect to see more soon. We'll update with any significant findings.