T-Mobile Promises You Will Pay Less, Get More After Sprint Merger

T-Mobile has officially said that, when its merger with Spring merger is done, its customers will get to pay less and get more.

“Critics of our merger, largely employed by Big Telco and Big Cable, have principally argued that we are going to raise rates right after the merger closes. I want to reiterate, unequivocally, that New T-Mobile rates are NOT going to go up. Rather, our merger will ensure that American consumers will pay less and get more.”

Those are the words from T-Mobile CEO John Legere, who is well known for uttering bold statements.

He wrote that in a letter dated February 4, 2019 addressed to FCC Chairman and known free internet hater Ajit Pai, in reference to T-Mobile US, Inc. and Sprint Corporation’s application for consent to transfer control of licenses and authorizations, which will end with the effective merger of both companies.

At the end he clarified what he means by all that, saying that they are making its prices available to Sprint users over the next three years, as the two companies combine their networks.

“To remove any remaining doubt or concerns about New T-Mobile’s prices while we are combining our networks over the next three years, T-Mobile today is submitting to the Commission a commitment that I stand behind – a commitment that New T-Mobile will make available the same or better rate plans for our services as those offered today by T-Mobile or Sprint.”

That means he’s publicly guaranteeing that there will be no price hikes for the next three years. You can read the letter in full, hosted on the FCC site.