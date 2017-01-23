Sprint's Tidal Deal Gives Music Fanatics Reason to Switch

Sprint is bringing a massive library of streaming music to its current and new customers, possibly making a switch to the cell phone carrier a little more appealing.

(Image credit: BestStockFoto/Shutterstock)

The company says it has acquired 33 percent of Jay-Z's streaming music service Tidal, which has an exclusive catalogue of songs and videos that will be will be available to all current and new Sprint retail customers.

Currently, Tidal's 42.5 million songs and 140,000 videos are curated by artists, supporting a stronger and more direct relationship between musicians and fans, the company explains. And the "Tidal's discovery" feature lets its users sift through songs from musicians not already signed to major record labels.



“Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” said Jay-Z in a press release.



Sprint says it'll release more details on upcoming deals and promotions soon, but it's still unclear whether Tidal users who aren't Sprint customers will have access to the same growing content catalogue. Tidal didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.



