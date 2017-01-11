Smart Toothbrushes Let You Look Inside Your Mouth

Believe it or not, smart toothbrushes costing more than $100 a pop are a growing trend this year, and some of them can give you a close look at how well you've been brushing. Maybe too close a look.



Here are a few of the most interesting, thought costly, smart toothbrushes we've seen on display here at CES 2017.





ONVI Prophix Toothbrush



The new Prophix smart video toothbrush on display at CES 2017 shows you the nooks and crannies inside your mouth and the spots you're missing when you brush. Using the Prophix smartphone app, you can see how you're brushing in real time. And while we're not sure who would want to save images of the insides of their mouths, you can capture and store pictures taken by the brush and use them to track any changes in your oral health over time, the company says. The Prophix comes with a charging base and interchangeable attachments such as a rotating brush and a rubber tip for plaque removal.



Currently available for pre-order, this toothbrush costs a hefty $299 and is expected to ship in the fall.









Grush Smart Toothbrush



The Grush toothbrush is meant for kids, but it could also work for adults who'd rather not see all of their plaque and cavities up close, in living color, as they would with the Prophix. The Grush app is colorful and full of games, and offers guidance in real time on how to brush better. Parents can keep track of how well and how often their kids are brushing with the Grush, but this could be the best brush of the bunch for adults as well, especially if you're squeamish.



And of the smart toothbrushes we've seen here at CES, the Grush is the cheapest, at $59. It's already available on Amazon.com.







Ara by Kolibree AI Toothbrush



Motion sensors and artificial intelligence make up the guts of this high-tech toothbrush and companion app, which Kolibree says can help people monitor how often and how well they (or their kids) are brushing their teeth and offer tips on how to brush better. The Ara could eventually be a money-saver as well, if employers and health insurers offer rewards and discounts for good brushing behavior, the company says.



The Ara is available for pre-order at $79 until the end of February, when the price will increase to $129. While the Ara won't get into consumers' hands until later this year, Kolibree's namesake smart toothbrush has already been widely available for $149. Kolibree says it's working with Ubisoft on some new games for its app, which should be out later this year.





Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Brush



Not to be left in the dust, traditional toothbrush maker Oral-B also unveiled a new smart brush. The Genius Pro 8000 uses cameras and motion sensors to detect its position in your mouth and promises to help you make sure you don't miss a spot while brushing.



This isn't Oral-B's first smart toothbrush, either. We reviewed the Oral-B SmartSeries 7000 in 2014.



The new $250 Genius Pro 8000 Brush is already available on Amazon.



