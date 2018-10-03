Trending

Samsung Galaxy S7 User Guide

By

Here’s everything you need to know about your Galaxy S7 (and S7 Edge) including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced users.

Block a Number

Once you've ported over all your contacts to your brand new Galaxy S7, it's time for a little bit of tweaking. From clingy frenemies to pesky telemarketers, there are plenty of people you probably wish you would never hear from ever again.

Thankfully, there's an easy way to keep these unwanted contacts from getting through to your phone. Here's how to block people on a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge.


1. Open the Phone app.

2. Go to Recent calls.

3. Select the number you want to block.

4. Tap More on the top right.

5. Press Add to Block List. You can unblock a contact by repeating steps 1 to 4, the choosing Remove from Block List instead.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Metalshaper 14 April 2016 21:07
    ATT Settings-Device-Applications-Messages-Emergency Alert Settings-Emergency alerts. Turn of buttons.
    Reply
  • Frank811 29 March 2017 21:52
    There is no "more" at the upper right of my call screen, just "delete." Verizon S7.
    Reply
  • Juliemorrison 05 April 2017 14:17
    On the S7 am I able to change the size of the keyboard buttons?
    Reply
  • techlikeme 19 October 2018 12:53
    The Swipe palm gesture works for me the best.
    Reply
  • andrew.may003 31 October 2018 17:03
    These instructions are out of date for Oreo (Android 8) - it would be nice to see them updated.
    Reply
  • 6008lubkin 09 November 2018 17:14
    I am still getting calls from blocked numbers. What next?
    Reply