Samsung Galaxy S7 User Guide

How to Block a Number on Your Galaxy S7

Block a Number

Once you've ported over all your contacts to your brand new Galaxy S7, it's time for a little bit of tweaking. From clingy frenemies to pesky telemarketers, there are plenty of people you probably wish you would never hear from ever again.

Thankfully, there's an easy way to keep these unwanted contacts from getting through to your phone. Here's how to block people on a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge.



1. Open the Phone app.

2. Go to Recent calls.

3. Select the number you want to block.

4. Tap More on the top right.

5. Press Add to Block List. You can unblock a contact by repeating steps 1 to 4, the choosing Remove from Block List instead.