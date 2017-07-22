14 Tips for Dominating Splatoon 2

Play Splatoon Like a Pro

Splatoon 2 is one of the most inviting online shooters out there, but that doesn't mean you won't find yourself drowning in colorful ink during your first few matches

Nintendo's wonderfully messy multiplayer game is deceptively deep, packing plenty of tricks and mechanics that are key to coating every arena and keeping your enemies scrambling. Whether you're new to the series or are a longtime Squid Kid specialist, here are 14 tips that will turn you into a Splatoon 2 master.