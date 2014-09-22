Philips SDV6122T Review: Indoor Digital TV Antenna

Unless you're a big fan of old-timey design, you can find better options than the Philips SDV6122T Digital TV Antenna.

Who's It For?

This antenna is for shoppers who care about looks more than performance, but even those folks should turn elsewhere.

Design and Setup: Old-fashioned and bulky

With a decidedly retro design, the Philips SDV6112T is reminiscent of a time when tube amplifiers were common and families gathered together on Saturday nights to listen to the radio. Indeed, this $40 model includes FM/AM rabbit ears, but the device is mainly intended as an amplified HD TV antenna. Unfortunately, its short cable and tabletop design mean that the SDV6122T is difficult to keep out of sight for a streamlined entertainment setup, at least compared to the flat designs.

Performance: sub-par

Promising a modest 20 dB signal boost, the Philips model has a vertical, plate-shaped antenna that can be tilted and swiveled to tweak reception. There's also a dial for adjusting the signal gain, although we didn't find it had any effect on HD TV signals in our tests. The antenna could pull in only a dozen channels reliably.