Panasonic GZ2000 OLED is World's First TV with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Support

Las Vegas - Panasonic has finally shown off its latest flagship TV, revealing the Panasonic GZ2000 OLED, a set that comes with a number of world’s firsts.





The big thing here is Panasonic’s dedication to HDR. Not only does the TV have HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR (a world's first on a television), it also comes with HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) Photo support.

HLG Photo was recently announced for the Panasonic Lumix G1 full-frame mirrorless range, so this tech is something that may well bring in the photography crowd.

The Panasonic GZ2000 OLED also has voice assistant support and comes packing Panasonic’s most powerful TV chip, the HCX PRO Intelligent processor.

Audio-wise, there’s another world’s-first, in the form of its upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers. To do this, it uses multiple speaker units to produce an immersive spherical soundstage with Dolby Atmos content.

Given Atmos is all about the space above your head, this is a decent move by Panasonic and hopefully puts to bed the ‘TV speakers are always rubbish’ talk.

The speakers have also been tuned by Technics JENO Engine technology, making use of the company’s turntable brand.

Panasonic also revealed that the Panasonic GZ2000 has the Hollywood seal of approval, with Tron Legacy director (and helmer of the upcoming Top Gun sequel) Joseph Kosinski announcing that he currently using the OLED in his fancy production setup.



It’s also enlisted the help of Stefan Sonnenfeld who’s done the color grading for the likes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Wonder Woman and Man of Steel. Currently, Panasonic OLED screens are also being used in his daily workflow.

Panasonic is calling this its “most complete TV ever” with Yasushi Murayama, head of Panasonic’s European TV business, noting: “Thanks to our customized Professional Edition OLED panel and our most powerful processor ever, together with the uncompromising sound combination of Tuned by Technics and Dolby Atmos, the GZ2000 is the most complete television we have ever made.”

Panasonic also unveiled two new 4K Blu-ray players at its press conference. The Panasonic DP-UB150 and the DP-UB450 are Dolby Vision compatible, while the more expensive DP-UB450 also has HDR10+ functionality.