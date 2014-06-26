Destiny Beta Coming to Xbox Platforms in Late July

PlayStation gamers might be getting the first crack at Activision's highly anticipated sci-fi shooter "Destiny," but that doesn't mean the Xbox crowd will be lost in space. As confirmed by a new trailer on the Xbox Dashboard, Xbox One and Xbox 360 players will get to participate in the game's beta period by the end of July.

As with the PlayStation 3 and 4 beta that begins July 17, you'll have to pre-order "Destiny" in order to test the game on Xbox consoles. Pre-ordering the title will grant you a code to the beta, and you'll need an Xbox Live Gold subscription if you want to explore Bungie's futuristic open world during this period.

MORE: Best of E3 Awards - The Games to Watch

According to the game's official website, the Destiny beta will allow you to test "most major modes and activities featured in the game." If this is true, you should be able to go on co-op missions in the Story and Strike modes, get to know the galaxy in Tower and Explore modes and compete with friends in Crucible mode.

Sony seems determined to secure most of the player base for "Destiny," as the game was available exclusively to PS4 gamers during its alpha testing phase. Select missions, maps and weapons will be exclusive to PS3 and PS4 until fall of next year, and Sony is launching a white PS4 in September that will pack in a copy of "Destiny" as well as a month of PlayStation Plus service.

We got our "Destiny" hands-on at E3 2014, and came away impressed by the game's tight shooting mechanics and vast, explorable environments. Stay tuned for our impressions of the beta, as well as the full retail release once it hits stores on Sept. 9 for Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4.

Follow Mike Andronico @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.