Averatec Sub-$1,000 Athlon XP 2000+ Ultra-Portable

Poor Video Signal Quality At The VGA Port

Due to their relatively small display diagonal, ultra-portable notebooks can only be used to a limited extent for applications like spreadsheets or image editing. When working in a stationary environment, users can alleviate this deficit by attaching an external monitor with greater image diagonal. We tested the Averatec AV3220H1 on an 19" CRT-monitor (IBM 6558 P202). The result: the VGA port's signal quality is poor with high display resolution and with the typical refresh rate. The user gets a muddy, distorted image on the external monitor.

Resolution/Refresh Rate Image Quality 1024 x 786 @75Hz clear/sharp 1024 x 786 @85Hz clear/sharp 1280 x 1024 @75Hz clear/sharp 1280 x 1024 @85Hz slightly blurred 1600 x 1200 @60Hz very blurred 1600 x 1200 @75Hz very blurred

We had no complaints about the image quality of the 12.1" TFT display. With a maximum brightness of 130cd/ m², it is sufficiently bright for working in a regular office environment. However, when working in environments with more light, for instance, in daylight, the display quickly reaches its limits due to a poor white-black contrast of 104.1 (which, in turn, is due to the high amount of black: 1.25cd/m²).

Technical Data

As a comparison, we used the Asus S5200N , a device based on Intel's Pentium M. We also found it interesting to compare it with the Averatec 3150P . Clocked at a lower rate, this device is based on the AMD Athlon-XP-M 1600+. By launching this product, Averatec introduced its first cost-efficient ultra-portable device to the market.

Averatec AV3220H1 Asus S5200N Averatec 3150P Type Two-Spindle / Ultraportable One-Spindle / Ultraportable Two-Spindle / Ultraportable Dimensions (WxHxD) 284mm x 30mm x 245mm / 11.2" x 1.2" x 9.7" 276mm x 34mm x 233mm / 10.9" x 1.3" x 9.2" 270mm x 32mm x 250mm / 10.62" x 1.26" x 9.84" Weight of unit (incl. batt) 2110g / 3.92lbs 1390g / 3.06lbs 2053g / 4.52lbs Weight of charger and cable 360g / 0.79lbs 408g / 0.90lbs 320g / 0.70lbs Display Size TFT-12.1" TFT-12.1" TFT-12.1" Display Resolution 1024x786 / XGA 1024x786 / XGA 1024x786 / XGA CPU AMD LV Mobile Athlon XP-M 2000+ Intel Pentium-M 1700MHz LV Mobile AMD Athlon-XP-M 1600+ Memory Type PC2700 DDR SDRAM CL2.5 PC2700 DDR SDRAM CL2.5 PC2100 DDR SDRAM CL2.5 Amount of Memory 1x512 MB 2x256 MB 1x512 MB Chipset Northbridge VIA KN400A Intel 855GM/82855GM (GMCH) VIA KN266 (VIA VT8372) Chipset Southbridge VT8235 Intel ICH4-M VIA VT8233A Graphics Controller Integrated Unichrome up to 64 MB (UMA; 8, 16, 32, 64 MB user selectable) 82852/82855 GM/GME up to 64 MB (DVMT) VIAProSavageDDR KN266 (UMA; 8, 16, 32 MB user selectable) Hard drive bay internal/no bay internal/no bay internal/no bay Ethernet//WLAN VIA Rhine II 10/100 MBit// Broadcom 802.11g Realtek RTL8139 810xFamily and Intel PRO/WLAN 2100 802.11b VIA Rhine II Fast Ethernet Adapter and Intersil Prism 2.5 USB WLAN-Module 802.11b Bluetooth-Radio No No No Modem Smart Link 56K Modem AC97 SoftV92 Data Fax Modem with SmartCP Smartlink 56K Audio VIA AC'97 Enhanced Audio Controller SoundMAX Integrated Digital Audio VIA AC97 Battery Capacity 43 Wh 23.6 Wh 43.2 Wh Battery Weight 320g / 11.3oz 173g / 6.1oz 320g / 11.3oz Pointing Device(s) Touchpad Touchpad Touchpad DVD-/CD-R/RW-Drive QSI CDRW/DVD SBW-242 8x//24x/10x/24xDVD//CD-R/RW Asus SCB-2408 CDRW/DVD SBW-242 8x//24x12x24x DVD-//CD-R/-RW MATSHITA UJDA730 8x/16x10x24x-DVD/CDRW-Combo Harddisc Hitachi Travelstar 80GN IC25N040ATMR04-0 ATA-6 40 GB/4200rpm/2 MB Hitachi Travelstar 80GN IC25N060ATMR04-0 ATA-6 60 GB/4200rpm/8 MB Hitachi Travelstar40GN IC25N030ATCS04-0 ATA-5 30 GB/4200rpm/2 MB PC Card Slot(s) 1x type II (L) 1x type II (R) 1x type II (L) Floppy Drive No No No USB ports 3x USB 2.0 (R) 3x USB 2.0 (2xL, 1xR) 3x USB 2.0 (R) 1394 ports No 1x (R) No IR port No No No Serial Ports No No No Parallel Ports No No No VGA out Yes (L) Yes (L) Yes (L) PS/2- Connector No No No Headphone/Microphone/ Line In Connector Yes/Yes/No (F) Yes/Yes/No (F) Yes/Yes/No (F) Video-In/Out No/No No/No No/No Extras - 3 in 1 card reader - B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side

Regarding the feel of the surface and the production quality of the chassis, Averatec's AV3220H1 does not match the Asus S5200N. The Asus clearly shows better quality, and it looks classier as well. When comparing the Averatec AV3220H1 with the 3150P, however, the new model makes a much better impression.