Averatec Sub-$1,000 Athlon XP 2000+ Ultra-Portable

Averatec's AV3220H1 ultra-portable notebook packs a mobile AthlonXP 2000+ and weighs just over 4.4 pounds for only $1000. How does the performance of this very cost-efficient device stand up against pricier systems, such as the Asus S5200N?

Poor Video Signal Quality At The VGA Port

Due to their relatively small display diagonal, ultra-portable notebooks can only be used to a limited extent for applications like spreadsheets or image editing. When working in a stationary environment, users can alleviate this deficit by attaching an external monitor with greater image diagonal. We tested the Averatec AV3220H1 on an 19" CRT-monitor (IBM 6558 P202). The result: the VGA port's signal quality is poor with high display resolution and with the typical refresh rate. The user gets a muddy, distorted image on the external monitor.

Resolution/Refresh RateImage Quality
1024 x 786 @75Hzclear/sharp
1024 x 786 @85Hzclear/sharp
1280 x 1024 @75Hzclear/sharp
1280 x 1024 @85Hzslightly blurred
1600 x 1200 @60Hzvery blurred
1600 x 1200 @75Hzvery blurred

We had no complaints about the image quality of the 12.1" TFT display. With a maximum brightness of 130cd/ m², it is sufficiently bright for working in a regular office environment. However, when working in environments with more light, for instance, in daylight, the display quickly reaches its limits due to a poor white-black contrast of 104.1 (which, in turn, is due to the high amount of black: 1.25cd/m²).

Technical Data

As a comparison, we used the Asus S5200N , a device based on Intel's Pentium M. We also found it interesting to compare it with the Averatec 3150P . Clocked at a lower rate, this device is based on the AMD Athlon-XP-M 1600+. By launching this product, Averatec introduced its first cost-efficient ultra-portable device to the market.

Averatec AV3220H1Asus S5200NAveratec 3150P
TypeTwo-Spindle / UltraportableOne-Spindle / UltraportableTwo-Spindle / Ultraportable
Dimensions (WxHxD)284mm x 30mm x 245mm / 11.2" x 1.2" x 9.7"276mm x 34mm x 233mm / 10.9" x 1.3" x 9.2"270mm x 32mm x 250mm / 10.62" x 1.26" x 9.84"
Weight of unit (incl. batt)2110g / 3.92lbs1390g / 3.06lbs2053g / 4.52lbs
Weight of charger and cable360g / 0.79lbs408g / 0.90lbs320g / 0.70lbs
Display SizeTFT-12.1"TFT-12.1"TFT-12.1"
Display Resolution1024x786 / XGA1024x786 / XGA1024x786 / XGA
CPUAMD LV Mobile Athlon XP-M 2000+Intel Pentium-M 1700MHzLV Mobile AMD Athlon-XP-M 1600+
Memory TypePC2700 DDR SDRAM CL2.5PC2700 DDR SDRAM CL2.5PC2100 DDR SDRAM CL2.5
Amount of Memory1x512 MB2x256 MB1x512 MB
Chipset NorthbridgeVIA KN400AIntel 855GM/82855GM (GMCH)VIA KN266 (VIA VT8372)
Chipset SouthbridgeVT8235Intel ICH4-MVIA VT8233A
Graphics ControllerIntegrated Unichrome up to 64 MB (UMA; 8, 16, 32, 64 MB user selectable)82852/82855 GM/GME up to 64 MB (DVMT)VIAProSavageDDR KN266 (UMA; 8, 16, 32 MB user selectable)
Hard drive bayinternal/no bayinternal/no bayinternal/no bay
Ethernet//WLANVIA Rhine II 10/100 MBit// Broadcom 802.11gRealtek RTL8139 810xFamily and Intel PRO/WLAN 2100 802.11bVIA Rhine II Fast Ethernet Adapter and Intersil Prism 2.5 USB WLAN-Module 802.11b
Bluetooth-RadioNoNoNo
ModemSmart Link 56K ModemAC97 SoftV92 Data Fax Modem with SmartCPSmartlink 56K
AudioVIA AC'97 Enhanced Audio ControllerSoundMAX Integrated Digital AudioVIA AC97
Battery Capacity43 Wh23.6 Wh43.2 Wh
Battery Weight320g / 11.3oz173g / 6.1oz320g / 11.3oz
Pointing Device(s)TouchpadTouchpadTouchpad
DVD-/CD-R/RW-DriveQSI CDRW/DVD SBW-242 8x//24x/10x/24xDVD//CD-R/RWAsus SCB-2408 CDRW/DVD SBW-242 8x//24x12x24x DVD-//CD-R/-RWMATSHITA UJDA730 8x/16x10x24x-DVD/CDRW-Combo
HarddiscHitachi Travelstar 80GN IC25N040ATMR04-0 ATA-6 40 GB/4200rpm/2 MBHitachi Travelstar 80GN IC25N060ATMR04-0 ATA-6 60 GB/4200rpm/8 MBHitachi Travelstar40GN IC25N030ATCS04-0 ATA-5 30 GB/4200rpm/2 MB
PC Card Slot(s)1x type II (L)1x type II (R)1x type II (L)
Floppy DriveNoNoNo
USB ports3x USB 2.0 (R)3x USB 2.0 (2xL, 1xR)3x USB 2.0 (R)
1394 portsNo1x (R)No
IR portNoNoNo
Serial PortsNoNoNo
Parallel PortsNoNoNo
VGA outYes (L)Yes (L)Yes (L)
PS/2- ConnectorNoNoNo
Headphone/Microphone/ Line In ConnectorYes/Yes/No (F)Yes/Yes/No (F)Yes/Yes/No (F)
Video-In/OutNo/NoNo/NoNo/No
Extras-3 in 1 card reader-
B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side

Regarding the feel of the surface and the production quality of the chassis, Averatec's AV3220H1 does not match the Asus S5200N. The Asus clearly shows better quality, and it looks classier as well. When comparing the Averatec AV3220H1 with the 3150P, however, the new model makes a much better impression.