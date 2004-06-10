Trending

Averatec Sub-$1,000 Athlon XP 2000+ Ultra-Portable

Averatec's AV3220H1 ultra-portable notebook packs a mobile AthlonXP 2000+ and weighs just over 4.4 pounds for only $1000. How does the performance of this very cost-efficient device stand up against pricier systems, such as the Asus S5200N?

Benchmarks

Drivers and Software
Graphics Driver6.14.0010.0092
DirectXVersion: 9.0b (4.09.0000.0902)
OSWindows XP Home Edition, Build 2600 SP1
Benchmarks and Settings
Sysmark 2002Version 1.0
PCMark 2002 Pro Pack - Build 100CPU and Memory Tests
3D Mark 2001SEVersion 1.1 - Build 340 - Patch Build 330/ Default Benchmark
MobileMark2002Version 1.0
Quake III Arena, Patch V1.161024 x 768 - 32 bit
Timedemo, demo001
command line = +set cd_nocd=1 +set s_initsound=0
Graphics detail = Normal

PC Mark 2002

Due to the slower CPU and a graphics core with lower performance, the AV3220H1 cannot gain an edge the competing notebook from Asus.

3D Mark 2001

The KN400A Northbridge with an integrated Unichrome graphics core boasts much greater performance than the VIA-ProSavage core of the KN266 in the Averatec 3150P. However, compared to Intel's integrated graphics solution (the 855GM in the Asus mobile PC), the AV3220H1 falls way short.

Quake3 Arena

This benchmark also shows that the Wintel notebook has much better 3D performance.