Amazon Sale: 65% Off SSDs, HDDs, More

Whether you're looking to expand your machine's storage capacity or need a little wiggle room for your console, Amazon has just the right sale for you.

Today only, the retailer is taking up to 65% off a wide a variety of storage and PC accessories. The sale includes devices from SanDisk, Western Digital, Toshiba, and more. Many of these devices will likely be on sale again during Amazon Prime Day, but if you can't wait until July, here are a few noteworthy deals include:

As part of its sale, Amazon has the Western Digital 6TB My Book External HDD for $95.96. That's $54 off and beats WD's direct price by $34. Apple users can also reformat the drive to use on MacOS-based machines.

Amazon's sale also includes a few laptops.