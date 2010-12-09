Samsung Shows Tablet with Slide-Out Keyboard

A new rumor concerning Samsung's next tablet is starting to make the rounds, indicating that the company may launch a new 10-inch tablet in March or April. But unlike it's current 7-inch Android-based Galaxy Tab, the new device will sport Microsoft's Windows 7 operating system.

Currently dubbed as the Samsung "Gloria" (please say it isn't so), the rumored tablet will feature a slide-out QWERTY keyboard in addition to the touchscreen capabilities. If true, the added keyboard might make the tablet somewhat bulky and heavy-- Samsung may be better off supporting a USB-keyboard if it wants to go that route. Nevertheless, Samsung Slider may be a more appropriate name if the company sticks with the attached QWERTY keyboard design.

As reported by Lilputing, the rumor didn't come with additional news on specs or pricing, however the device will supposedly ship with a custom UI designed by Samsung. Still, at this point, take everything with a grain of salt for now until someone spills classified images, offers a hands-on video, or Samsung simply gives in and reveals all at CES 2011 next month.

This past weekend Samsung announced that it had sold 1 million Galaxy Tab units since its launch back in mid-October. Right before Thanksgiving, Samsung said only around 600,000 units had been sold. If that's the case, Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have played a vital role in boosting the current number of units sold worldwide up to the admirable million mark.