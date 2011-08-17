Trending

Matte is In: Xbox 360 to Lose its Glossy Finish

By

Out with the glossy, in with the matte.

When the Xbox 360 Slim was unveiled at E3 2010, our first thought here at the Tom's Hardware office was, "That thing is a fingerprint magnet." Of course, we weren't alone in this and now it seems Microsoft has realised that while the glossy exterior doesn't have a negative affect on performance, it's definitely a pain in the bum. Redmond last Friday revealed that it was phasing out the glossy Xbox 360 S and replacing it with a much more sensible matte finish.

"You may have heard last week that Microsoft is changing the outer finish of the Xbox 360 250GB consoles from a glossy black to a matte black finish, similar to the current Xbox 360 4GB model," Larry Hryb, also known as Xbox Live's Major Nelson, wrote on his blog.

"Some of the news outlets that covered it mentioned having a choice between matte and glossy Xbox 360s this holiday," he continued, adding, "I wanted to set the record straight and let everyone know that that is not the case."

Hryb went on to say that Microsoft is actively transitioning all Xbox 360 S consoles to a matte finish. 

"The consoles will start to arrive in stores over the coming weeks, so if you really love the idea of a glossy console don’t wait much longer," he warned.

Though you can't argue that the glossy finish attracts fingerprints, not everyone dislikes it. For those that do have an affinity for the shiny exterior, you'll be pleased to know that Microsoft isn't ditching the idea completely. Hryb said that while they're transitioning all Xbox 360 S consoles to matte, limited edition models, such as the upcoming Gears of War 3 Console, may have a gloss finish.

36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • captaincharisma 18 August 2011 00:07
    so the red dot of death will have less glare when it appears? :)
    Reply
  • captainnemojr 18 August 2011 00:13
    I'm sure they will think of a way to make money on it. "Tired of boring matte? Get the new XBox Glossy Edition for only $49.99 more."

    Or if they wanted to keep glossy, they could have been like the Wii and have a glossy white finish that doesn't show fingerprints.

    Reply
  • killerclick 18 August 2011 00:15
    Why is anything glossy anyway? Who wants to see fingerprints on their hardware?
    Reply
  • sunflier 18 August 2011 00:28
    killerclickWhy is anything glossy anyway? Who wants to see fingerprints on their hardware?Could be useful to police if recovering stolen Xbox.
    Reply
  • Anomalyx 18 August 2011 00:39
    Glossy not only shows fingerprints well, but it doesn't like to have dust removed. I have a TV with a glossy frame, and wiping it with a microfiber cloth results in a buildup of dust wherever I lift the cloth. Wiping my matte Xbox 360 Elite (first black one - not the S model) will take all the dust right off. Glossy may look nice and shiny, but is a pain in the back side to take care of, even outside of just fingerprints.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 18 August 2011 00:41
    soldier37Really, how long are they going to ride this train? How old is the crapbox now 7 years? My PC is light years ahead of it in games, 2560 x 1600 res, 6 cores at 4.2 ghz, 16gb ram, 2 x gtx 590s in sli I mean seriously...
    wow you must have been really surprised when you found out you're parents got that for you on xmas day :)
    Reply
  • Anomalyx 18 August 2011 00:44
    soldier37Really, how long are they going to ride this train? How old is the crapbox now 7 years? My PC is light years ahead of it in games, 2560 x 1600 res, 6 cores at 4.2 ghz, 16gb ram, 2 x gtx 590s in sli I mean seriously...Hey look, someone has rich parents!
    PCs will ALWAYS be light years ahead in terms of hardware, and everyone accepts that. I play both (specifically, I try to always get shooters and multiplayer games on PC, and others for console). This is not the place to come brag about how much money you can spend on a computer. And my 1440x900, Athlon 64 6000+, 4 GB ram, Radeon 4830 does just fine for gaming, thank you very much.
    Reply
  • Anomalyx 18 August 2011 00:49
    captaincharismawow you must have been really surprised when you found out you're parents got that for you on xmas dayHe couldn't have been that surprised... the box probably had "Dell" written on the side. Luckily for this website, his computer will probably break before he can comment again...
    Reply
  • CaedenV 18 August 2011 00:51
    Pain in the BUTT, come on people it isnt that hard to say. I'm all for political correctness, but there is nothing wrong with butts, we all have them (though some more than others), we all use them, and we all know how much it sucks when we have a pain in them.
    Reply
  • toastninja17 18 August 2011 01:02
    All this is doing is making the 250GB model LOOK the same as the 4GB model
    Reply