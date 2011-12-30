Trending

LG Revealing 84" 3D UDTV at CES 2012

By

This monster Ultra Definition TV will measure 84-inches and make its debut at CES 2012 next month.

The Korea IT Times reports that LG Electronics will showcase the "world's largest" 3D Ultra Definition (UD) HDTV at CES 2012 in Las Vegas next month. The 3D UD TV will measure an incredible 84-inches and feature a 3840 x 2160 resolution (4K), 8 million pixels, a slim and narrow bezel design, 3D Depth Control and 3D Sound Zooming.

The LG display will also offer more than just razor-sharp graphics. The company said it will come packed with LG's Smart TV ecosystem that provides over 1,200 apps and a library of 3D movies. Users will navigate through the content using LG's new ergonomically-designed Magic Remote which supports four different types of input: Voice Recognition, Wheel, Magic Gesture and Point. There's also a 2D to 3D conversion engine that brings older flat content to new 3D depths.

"LG is pushing the limits of home entertainment innovation with this 3D UD TV," said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. "We are bringing together all our Smart TV and 3D knowledge in the 3D UD TV in order to demonstrate to the CES audience that LG is committed to being the world’s leading brand for immersive home entertainment in 2012 and beyond."

Pricing and availability my be disclosed at the show next month, so stay tuned.

37 Comments Comment from the forums
  • johnners2981 30 December 2011 08:36
    I don't watch tv that much o_0
    Reply
  • beayn 30 December 2011 08:47
    It's about time UD stuff comes out, on 60 inch TV, 1080p looks pretty pixelated.
    Reply
  • 30 December 2011 09:29
    That's gonna require some serious graphics horsepower if you want to game on that screen in 4K! I don't even know how possible that is... With a quad SLI or Crossfire setup, can you go 4K res?
    Reply
  • friskiest 30 December 2011 09:37
    This might also be related to the upcoming 2012 Olympics, I've read somewhere that there'll be a special 4K broadcast in select parts of the event.



    Reply
  • friskiest 30 December 2011 09:45
    @ CaesarRoyale, Yes, it should demand a hell lot more of GPU power to run GAMES in 4K at max settings.

    Right now, 4K-res displays might remain untapped since there isn't alot of content for it (though there are 4K Youtube videos).


    Reply
  • amk09 30 December 2011 09:47
    Wishlist this year: LG 84'' 3D UDTV, 2 Radeon HD 7990's in quadfire.

    Imagine having one of these TV's in your room, setting up a desk with a keyboard+mouse about 10 feet away, and gaming at that resolution? YES PLEASE.
    Reply
  • husker 30 December 2011 09:47
    CaesarRoyaleThat's gonna require some serious graphics horsepower if you want to game on that screen in 4K! I don't even know how possible that is... With a quad SLI or Crossfire setup, can you go 4K res?An AMD eye-finity setup can also be over 8 million pixels at 5760 x 1200, so yeah, I'd say that the last couple of generations of video cards could handle a monitor this size with no problems. That is, if someone decided to support the non-standard 3840 x 2160 resolution in a game, but the hardware could handle it just fine.
    Reply
  • AznCracker 30 December 2011 09:51
    im guessing this tv costs $4k as well?
    Reply
  • fb39ca4 30 December 2011 09:56
    azncrackerim guessing this tv costs $4k as well?Nah, more than that probly.
    Reply
  • weatherdude 30 December 2011 11:13
    I'm not sure why manufacturers are making UDTV's. There's no system in the world that is remotely capable of broadcasting signals quadruple the resolution of 1080p. I'm not even sure the technical standards are ready and finalized. If anyone's gonna see a UDTV picture then it would definitely be locally sourced; at least for the near future.
    Reply