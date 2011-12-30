LG Revealing 84" 3D UDTV at CES 2012

The Korea IT Times reports that LG Electronics will showcase the "world's largest" 3D Ultra Definition (UD) HDTV at CES 2012 in Las Vegas next month. The 3D UD TV will measure an incredible 84-inches and feature a 3840 x 2160 resolution (4K), 8 million pixels, a slim and narrow bezel design, 3D Depth Control and 3D Sound Zooming.

The LG display will also offer more than just razor-sharp graphics. The company said it will come packed with LG's Smart TV ecosystem that provides over 1,200 apps and a library of 3D movies. Users will navigate through the content using LG's new ergonomically-designed Magic Remote which supports four different types of input: Voice Recognition, Wheel, Magic Gesture and Point. There's also a 2D to 3D conversion engine that brings older flat content to new 3D depths.

"LG is pushing the limits of home entertainment innovation with this 3D UD TV," said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. "We are bringing together all our Smart TV and 3D knowledge in the 3D UD TV in order to demonstrate to the CES audience that LG is committed to being the world’s leading brand for immersive home entertainment in 2012 and beyond."

Pricing and availability my be disclosed at the show next month, so stay tuned.