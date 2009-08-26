Bungie: Maybe A New Halo, Maybe Not

Last month famed Xbox developer Bungie LLC said that the studio would not revisit the Halo universe once Halo: Reach was finally out the door. The statement came from Bungie senior designer Lars Bakken in an interview with CVG, but added that Bungie's exit didn't mean Microsoft wasn't planning a return.



"In terms of a platform for Halo games made by Bungie, yes," he said confirming the developer's exit in the franchise. "I can't answer that question for Microsoft though. Whether they have something in the works or not, I don't know if they're actually ready to talk about it yet, but in terms of Bungie-produced Halo games, ODST and then Reach is probably all you're going to get."



Now the tune of doom has changed somewhat, with Bungie's community and PR director Brian Jarrard telling Videogamer.com that Halo isn't entirely out of the picture. "The clarification is we just don't know at this point," he said. "I'm not really able to speculate on what we're going to do after Reach."



While that doesn't sound like positive news, he adds that Bungie isn't confirming or denying a Halo exit at this point. "We're really excited to get Reach out the door," he added. "Beyond that, we're not at liberty to say right now what's next.



"I think there's a lot of work just to get Reach done between now and next fall. At that point anything's possible. We're going to keep looking at making the games we want to make. Maybe that's Halo. Maybe it's not. We'll have to wait and see.”



Tease.