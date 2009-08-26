Trending

Bungie: Maybe A New Halo, Maybe Not

Bungie may develop another Halo game, but then again, maybe not.

Last month famed Xbox developer Bungie LLC said that the studio would not revisit the Halo universe once Halo: Reach was finally out the door. The statement came from Bungie senior designer Lars Bakken in an interview with CVG, but added that Bungie's exit didn't mean Microsoft wasn't planning a return.

"In terms of a platform for Halo games made by Bungie, yes," he said confirming the developer's exit in the franchise. "I can't answer that question for Microsoft though. Whether they have something in the works or not, I don't know if they're actually ready to talk about it yet, but in terms of Bungie-produced Halo games, ODST and then Reach is probably all you're going to get."

Now the tune of doom has changed somewhat, with Bungie's community and PR director Brian Jarrard telling Videogamer.com that Halo isn't entirely out of the picture. "The clarification is we just don't know at this point," he said. "I'm not really able to speculate on what we're going to do after Reach."

While that doesn't sound like positive news, he adds that Bungie isn't confirming or denying a Halo exit at this point. "We're really excited to get Reach out the door," he added. "Beyond that, we're not at liberty to say right now what's next.

"I think there's a lot of work just to get Reach done between now and next fall. At that point anything's possible. We're going to keep looking at making the games we want to make. Maybe that's Halo. Maybe it's not. We'll have to wait and see.”

Tease.

  • teeth_03 27 August 2009 04:26
    yeah,about how a 3 pack game (3,ODST,Reach) release for PC after they're done for 360
  • ssalim 27 August 2009 04:30
    Agreed
  • tenor77 27 August 2009 04:37
    teeth_03yeah,about how a 3 pack game (3,ODST,Reach) release for PC after they're done for 360
    Expect a port from another company. True to the Mac origins I don't think they've ever made a game for the PC.

    I can only imagine they want to spread their wings a bit and not just be known as "The Halo Company".
  • NamronSllim 27 August 2009 04:53
    Wow how easy we forget Bungie was a (Famed) Mac game developer long before the XBOX ever made it out of diapers. Yes they made ONI and Halo 1 and 2 for the PC and Mac Except Halo 2
  • Zoonie 27 August 2009 04:54
    Bungie: Maybe we'll milk it more, maybe we'll not
  • Blessedman 27 August 2009 05:05
    NamronSllim I don't remember many Mac games from them but I would love to see them return to their roots of Myth.
  • doomtomb 27 August 2009 05:17
    This is old news, I saw these quotes like 4 months ago.
  • NamronSllim 27 August 2009 05:23
    There was not many when they were in production of ONI Microsquirt bought them and ruined ONI and Halo as far as I was concerned. Halo started out as a Mac only project
  • Supertrek32 27 August 2009 06:47
    If I recall correctly, on Bungie.net they had said Reach was going to be their last Halo game for the 360. They specifically said 360, although they didn't put any emphasis on it, so there's at least some hope for the next generation. It's not much of a stretch to assume he mis-spoke in the interview.
  • zerapio 27 August 2009 06:49
    One of my LinkedIn contacts is saying they're hiring for Halo development. I'll check the trash bin to see if there's more info.
