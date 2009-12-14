Trending

Best Man Rigs Newlywed's Bed to Tweet Sex

At least the couple who tweeted and updated their Facebook profiles from the altar actually wanted the details of their wedding broadcast across the Twitterverse. One couple in the UK haven't been so lucky.

Being best man (or maid of honor) comes with certain responsibilities. Whether it's writing, "HELP ME!" on the soles of the groom's shoes or having every single male guest return a pair of the bride's knickers in the middle of the speeches, weddings are an opportunity for the happy couple's friends to have a bit of a laugh. One groom warned his best man against any pranks in advance, worried that he would ruin the day. However, while his best man was under strict instructions to be on his best behavior during the ceremony, the groom never said anything about after the ceremony.

TechCrunch reports that this little loophole allowed the anonymous individual to rig his best friend's bed with pressure sensitive pads that automatically tweet about the newlyweds' sex life. The man admits that "90 percent of the tech" is taken from the Twittering Office Chair, which tweets every time the user farts, but adds that he used "a load more motion sensing tech instead."

Among the information tweeted is the weight on the bed (so far this has been a consistent 151kg or 332lb); the duration of the, er, activity; a "frenzy index" rating; the start time; the end time and a judge's comment.

Check out the feed here.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • fortmccubble 14 December 2009 23:11
    Hmm... I feel like this could be useful for rating my abilities. :-)
  • 14 December 2009 23:16
    Hopefully we'll see a frenzy index OVER 9000!!!! D:
  • sliem 14 December 2009 23:36
    Lol, that's a nice gadget. Where can I get one hahaha.
  • B-Unit 14 December 2009 23:38
    What I really want to know is where do we find this 'Frenzy Index'? Im betting thats some comical reading.
  • fortmccubble 14 December 2009 23:43
    It's titled (snow patrol) after the number. We need to know what the max is and what all the tiers are. Ten is probably max since for whatever reason "snow patrol" means halfway to me so I want to see what other animals are referenced.
    Reply
  • o0RaidR0o 14 December 2009 23:50
    fortmccubbleHmm... I feel like this could be useful for rating my abilities. :-)First you have to have abilities...LOL! Sorry I couldn't resist!
  • skalagon 15 December 2009 00:06
    Hah what a legend
  • Socnom 15 December 2009 00:35
    I sense new ePeen competitions in forum Signatures. The Frenzy Index Wars has begun.
  • dark_lord69 15 December 2009 01:05
    LOL!!!
  • 15 December 2009 01:08
    well at least someone found a use for twitter
