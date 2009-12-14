Best Man Rigs Newlywed's Bed to Tweet Sex

Being best man (or maid of honor) comes with certain responsibilities. Whether it's writing, "HELP ME!" on the soles of the groom's shoes or having every single male guest return a pair of the bride's knickers in the middle of the speeches, weddings are an opportunity for the happy couple's friends to have a bit of a laugh. One groom warned his best man against any pranks in advance, worried that he would ruin the day. However, while his best man was under strict instructions to be on his best behavior during the ceremony, the groom never said anything about after the ceremony.

TechCrunch reports that this little loophole allowed the anonymous individual to rig his best friend's bed with pressure sensitive pads that automatically tweet about the newlyweds' sex life. The man admits that "90 percent of the tech" is taken from the Twittering Office Chair, which tweets every time the user farts, but adds that he used "a load more motion sensing tech instead."

Among the information tweeted is the weight on the bed (so far this has been a consistent 151kg or 332lb); the duration of the, er, activity; a "frenzy index" rating; the start time; the end time and a judge's comment.

Check out the feed here.

