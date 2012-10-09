Trending

Use the Force in Angry Birds Star Wars (Yes, it's Real)

Angry Birds Star Wars is confirmed, landing November 8.

After a not-so-subtle teaser on Friday, Rovio has officially confirmed Angry Birds Star Wars. The news was announced at 10 a.m. in New York City and posted to the developer's Facebook page a few hours later. Rovio linked to the Angry Birds Tumblr account, which on Friday contained just one gif hinting at future plans for a Star Wars title. Today, that Tumblr account is home to a fan poll (Rebellion or Empire?), as well as fan art, pictures of birds that will be a part of the upcoming game, wallpapers and more.

 

"This is the best Angry Birds game we've ever done. It's the best parts of Angry Birds with all new cutting-edge gameplay set in in a galaxy far, far away," said Peter Vesterbacka, the Mighty Eagle  and CMO of Rovio. "As a big Star Wars fan myself, I'm really excited about this new universe. The Force is definitely strong with this one."

 

As for LucasFilm, they seem to think this is a match made in heaven. VP Colum Slevin says its a 'natural combination.'

"Both Star Wars and Angry Birds share the instant and irresistible appeal of hands-on fun," said Slevin, who is VP Head of Studio Operations for Lucasfilm. "People seem to instinctively know what to do when handed a lightsaber or a bird in a slingshot, so this is a natural combination."

The game will be available on iOS, Android, and PC, but it wouldn't be a massive meeting of two franchises if there wasn't also a whole lot of merchandise, too. Rovio is promising Halloween costumes and apparel as well as the usual collectible plushies, and action figures. These will be on sale from October 28, while the game itself is slated for release November 8.

Check out the trailer for the game below:

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 09 October 2012 07:02
    All I can say is.. Lol wtf?
    Reply
  • EvanConway 09 October 2012 07:08
    Looks awesome. Has to be better then Rio or Seasons
    Reply
  • sacre 09 October 2012 09:02
    They're working on this and releasing it on november yet they still haven't finished Bad piggies.. really, nearly beat the damn game in 1 day there are so little levels.

    Same with the space birds one. All half completed. Bleh.
    Reply
  • lbff777 09 October 2012 09:16
    I am calling it now ..... Peng Won Kenobee :)
    Reply
  • aaron88_7 09 October 2012 12:43
    Is that Stewie as Darth Vador?
    Reply
  • namelessonez 09 October 2012 13:50
    Ham Solo v. Pork Vader!
    Reply
  • tanjo 09 October 2012 16:02
    aaron88_7Is that Stewie as Darth Vador?I'm sure that's Stewie... knowing that he loves birdies.
    Reply
  • gtvr 09 October 2012 19:12
    Looks like R2 Egg2
    Reply
  • hannibal 10 October 2012 01:28
    Well I don't know if these are "the new coming of gaming", but these definitely brings smile in your face and just for that deserves their small corner in gaming catalogy :-)
    Reply
  • 10 October 2012 21:13
    Next big thing: Scotty beams up Frodo to Mordor.
    Reply