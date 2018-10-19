10 Essential Instant Pot Recipes

Classic Turkey Chili

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

Yields 8 cups chili to serve 6 to 8

It couldn't be easier or speedier to make delicious, thick and hearty chili in the Instant Pot. Pressure cooking helps the flavors develop quickly in our lightened-up take on the classic. Any leftovers (if you somehow have any!) freeze beautifully, too.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 poblano or green pepper, finely chopped

1 lb. ground turkey

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

2 Tbsp. ancho or regular chili powder

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 tsp. oregano

1 15-oz. can tomato puree

1 15-oz. can fire roasted or regular diced tomatoes

1/2 cup beer or chicken broth

Two 15-oz. cans of kidney or black beans, rinsed & drained

2 Tbsp. lime juice

Optional garnishes: pickled jalapenos, diced onion, sliced scallion, shredded cheese, sliced olives, salsa, hot sauce, crushed tortilla chips

Instructions

Set Instant Pot to Saute High and add olive oil. Add onion, poblano, turkey, and salt and cook, stirring frequently until turkey is no longer pink and vegetables have softened. Hit Cancel to turn Saute off. Add remaining ingredients, seal lid and set to Pressure Cook High for 30 minutes. When cook time is done, allow to slow-release for 10 minutes. Stir in lime juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with optional garnishes.

Chef's Tip: Feel free to swap in spicier peppers or chili powders to give this dish more of a kick or even ground beef for the turkey for a more traditional chili. This dish is also fantastic to make ahead for a party! Just rewarm on Slow Cook directly in your Instant Pot, serve with a fun fixings bar, and your work is done.

Credit: Julie Hartigan/Tom's Guide

