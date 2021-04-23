Xbox Series X gives another batch of games a huge FPS boost — sorry PS5

The Xbox FPS Boost program has added another 13 games, all of them from publisher Electronic Arts. That increases the games' performance on Xbox Series X to 120 frames per second in all but one of the titles.

Among the games receiving this upgrade on Xbox Series X are Battlefield 5, Star Wars: Battlefront II, and Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. The list is primarily comprised of shooters, but first-person parkour game Mirror’s Edge Catalyst and co-op platformer Unravel 2 have also been thrown into the mix.

Xbox FPS Boost first rolled out in February this year. It’s a program that takes backwards compatible titles and increases the framerate without the original developers having to do any work. The service initially launched with five (reasonably underwhelming) games but has been steadily growing ever since.

Last month a handful of Bethesda games joined the FPS Boost lineup, including Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. With the addition of new 13 EA games, the program now supports a total of 23 titles.

The full list of EA games being added to the service are:

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars Battlefront

Titanfall

Titanfall 2

Unravel 2

Sea of Solitude

All of them are getting a leap in framerate to 120 fps, apart from Sea of Solitude which is jumping up to 60 fps — which is still double its original framerate on the Xbox One.

It’s worth noting that five of the games (Battlefield 1 and V, Battlefront II, Titanfall, and Mirror’s Edge Catalyst) will not support this FPS boost on the Xbox Series S. So it seems that Microsoft’s entry-level console is already starting to be held back its comparative lack of power.

The best thing about this update is that every single one of the 13 games added is currently available on EA Play, which is included as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. So, if you’re signed up to Xbox’s gaming subscription service, you already have unlimited access to all these titles.

The full list of nearly two dozen titles included in the FPS Boost line-up can be viewed on Major Nelson’s website, and the list of games is expected to grow even bigger in the coming months.