EA Play Live 2021 recap: Battlefield 2042, Dead Space, Grid Legends and more

EA Play Live 2021 has come and gone, and got some exciting announcements about Battlefield 2042, Dead Space and other popular franchises. Just like it did last year, EA broadcast a livestream, detailing upcoming game releases that we can expect to see within the next year or so. For context: During EA Play Live 2020, we learned about Star Wars: Squadrons, It Takes Two, Skate and more.

Before the event began, EA specified that it wouldn't be sharing any Mass Effect, Dragon Age or Star Wars news. What we got instead was a mix of shooters, racing games and inventive smaller-budget fare.

First things first: EA Play Live began at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on July 22. It included a preshow that lasted 15 minutes. The recording is available on YouTube, or you can watch it embedded in the link below:

Tom's Guide live-blogged the event as it happened, so read this page to learn about the EA Play Live 2021 announcements. The games covered include Grid Legends, Apex Legends Emergence, Lost in Random, Knockout City, Battlefield 2042 and Dead Space.