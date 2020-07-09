Last chance: Get a free Echo Dot with any Fire TV purchase at Amazon

Rumors indicate Amazon Prime Day won't occur till October, but if you need a TV now — the e-tailer has some epic TV deals you can take advantage of today.

Ending July 9 at 11:59pm ET, you can buy any Amazon Fire TV with a free Echo Dot from $99.99 via coupon code "FTV20". That's one of the best cheap TV sales we've seen since Black Friday. If you're really pressed for cash, Amazon has the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV for just $99.99. Use coupon "FTV20" during checkout claim your free Echo Dot (3rd-gen).

Fire TV deals from $99: free Echo Dot w/purchase @ Amazon

This 24-inch Insignia is a budget TV that's best suited for small bedrooms, children, or as a spare HDTV. It sports 720 resolution, but it gives you quick access to all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

Fortunately, this isn't the only Fire TV currently on sale. You can checkout the full list here, which includes larger 4K TVs. Not sure which TV to get? The Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition has been our favorite and the new 2020 models are all on sale.

