Introducing the Tom's Guide 2020 awards!

Every year, Tom’s Guide tests hundreds of the hottest products to help you find the best gear to get things done, improve your life or just have fun. And now, we’re putting a special spotlight on the gadgets and services that stand out above the rest. Welcome to the first-ever Tom’s Guide awards celebration!

For the inaugural Tom’s Guide awards, we’ll be spotlighting the very best products in more than 25 categories, ranging from smartphones and TVs to streaming services and VR headsets. We’ll also be giving special recognition to products that have especially wowed us with their design or value, or pushed the industry forward via sheer innovation.

The winners of the Tom’s Guide 2020 awards will be announced on June 22. Until then, we’ll be deciding on our absolute favorite products in every category -- and we need your help! Nominations for the Tom’s Guide awards are open now to both consumers and vendors, and whether you’re a hardcore smartphone fan or a brand looking to get your product considered, you can submit.

Just use the link below to tell us which products deserve consideration and why, and you just might see it earn a nomination later this year. We’ll be revealing our shortlist in May, so be sure to get your submissions in by April 27 to give your favorite product a shot at making the list.

Tom’s Guide awards 2020: The categories

From groundbreaking flagship phones with incredible cameras and 8K TVs to smart home products that let you control your entire home with your voice, we look forward to celebrating the absolute best of the tech world and beyond. Here’s a full list of categories in which we’ll be honoring the greatest gadgets and services out there.

Headline awards

Best design

Best innovation

Best value

Mobile

Best phone

Best budget phone

Best smartwatch

Best fitness tracker

Best wireless carrier

Best laptop

Best tablet

Audiovisual

Best TV

Best Bluetooth speaker

Best soundbar

Best headphones

Best earbuds

Entertainment

Best streaming service

Best streaming device

Best gaming PC

Best gaming laptop

Best gaming headset

Best VR headset

Software and services

Best antivirus

Best VPN

Best app

Home