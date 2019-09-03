Intel Gamer Days Deals: Save Big on Lenovo, SteelSeries, Razer and More

Intel Gamer Days 2019 is in full swing this week, which makes it a great time to score solid discounts on gaming gear. Today only, for instance, Amazon is taking up to 38% off select gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories.

Currently, Amazon has the Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming Laptop on sale for $599. Normally priced at $969, this gaming machine is $371 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.

It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080), 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Rounding out its spec sheet is a GTX 1650 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the similarly stacked Lenovo IdealPad 730S and liked its slim, elegant design, strong performance and vivid display. Although they thought the battery life could be better, its impressive performance and sleek design earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. Simply put: It's one of the best gaming laptops you can get.

If you're in the market for a gaming headset, Amazon also offers the SteelSeries Arctis 5 (2019 Edition) for an all-time low price of $69 ($31 off). With its Discord certified ClearCast mic, its studio quality voice clarity and noise cancellation are perfect for esports and Twitch streaming. It earned a 4 out of 5 star rating in our review due to its sleek, extremely comfortable design, and solid audio quality.

No gaming setup is complete without a little RGB swag and it wouldn't be a Gamer Days sale without some Razer gear deals. So Amazon is taking $50 off the Editor's Choice Razer BlackWidow Elite RGB gaming keyboard which brings it down to $119. It features a gorgeous, functional design, great in-game performance, and it's comfortable to use. Now at its lowest price ever, it's an even greater value.

Intel Gamer Days ends Sept. 4 at 2:59 am ET, so act fast to score these great gaming deals.