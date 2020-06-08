Get the WD Black 500GB SSD for just $69

SSD deals are pretty common these days, but if you're a gamer on a tight budget, Amazon has an SSD deal you shouldn't miss.

For a limited time, Amazon has the WD Black SN750 500GB NVMe SSD on sale for just $69.99. That's $60 off and one of the best SSD deals we've seen all year. It's also on all-time pricer low for this particular SSD.

WD Black SN750: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is capable of 3.5/3 GB/s read/write speeds and can keep up with top competitors like the Samsung 970 Pro. The 500GB model is $60 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The WD Black name is no stranger to gamers. It's known for offering high performance and reliability. The SN750 is WD's 2019 model and it's capable of reaching 3.5/3 GB/s read/write speeds. It can also keep up with competitors like the Samsung 970 Pro.

All SN750 storage capacities are currently on sale. You can get the 250GB model for $54.99 ($25 off) or the 1TB model for $149.99 ($100 off). By comparison, Best Buy has the 500GB model on sale for $99. Make sure to check out sister site Tom's Hardware for their in-depth WD Black SN750 review.