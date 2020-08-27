Fall Guys season 2 revealed — trailer, release date, rounds and more

The chaotic, surprise hit game of the year is about to get even bigger. Fall Guys season 2 is on the horizon, promising new mini-games and cosmetics for Mediatonic's insanely popular competitive party game.

Released earlier this month on PS4 and PC, Fall Guys quickly became the smash of the summer. It's already sold more than 7 million copies on Steam, and has become the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time. So needless to say, fans are chomping at the bit to see what's next for their favorite game about being the last colorful blob standing in a series of races and challenges.

Here's everything we know about Fall Guys season 2, including its release date, trailer and its sweet new medieval theme.

Fall Guys season 2 doesn't yet have a release date. The team notes that its putting the "finishing touches" on the new update, so we'd expect it to roll out within the coming weeks.

Fall Guys season 2 trailer

You can check out a sneak peek of Fall Guys season 2 above. The clip teases some of the new medieval-themed rounds coming to the popular party game, as well as a tease of some sweet new looks you'll be able to equip your Fall Guy with.

Fall Guys season 2 rounds

Fall Guys season 2 will include new rounds inspired by the middle ages, with a variety of new games set in colorful castle arenas. These rounds will include drawbridges, swinging axes, and movable platforms that you'll have to master in order to reach the finish line. And you thought Slime Climb was hard.

Fall Guys season 2 costumes

Fitting with the new medieval theme, Fall Guys season 2 will have new costumes that let you dress your jelly bean person as a knight, a wizard and a dragon, among other new looks. We're looking forward to seeing what other zany new additions are headed to Fall Guys season 2, so stay tuned for more.