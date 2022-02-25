Apex Legends Mobile is coming next week — here's where you'll be able to play it

Looks like Apex Legends Mobile is heading to iOS and Android devices in 10 countries next week as part of a "limited regional launch." That's according to a recent FAQ page posted on Respawn's website.

The company revealed that users located in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia will soon be able to check out the mobile game. If you're based in one of the countries listed above, you can now pre-register to play.

Beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile kicked off almost exactly a year ago, following an announcement from EA and Respawn on a mobile version for the popular battle royale game. The first rollout of the regional beta tests included "a few thousand players in India" too, though the country hasn't been included in the list of countries for the limited launch of the game.

Respawn Entertainment didn't provide any details on when other countries would get access to the game. “We’ll be sharing updates on global launch once we’ve made informed decisions coming out of the limited regional launch,” Respawn explained.

The company also specified that those participating in the regional launch will be able to play as legends such as Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic. Respawn shared that there will be more in-game content and systems included in the global launch.

Since Apex Legends Mobile is in development, Respawn said that the game is still being optimized to run on different devices. So far, the limited region launch won't let users play on iOS devices with less than 2GB of RAM and Android devices with less than 3GB of RAM. However, the company shared that the game will be supported on select Android devices (Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi) with 2GB of RAM. Full minimum requirements for both Android and iOS devices are listed below.

The developers had previously confirmed that there will be no cross-play with PC and console gamers as the game "is being built specially for mobile." And although Apex Legends Mobile will be free-to-play, users would still have to pay to get some of the exclusive items that could grant gameplay advantages. Such items include Battle Passes, collectible cosmetics and special unlockables that players can't get on PC or console.

Minimum Requirements for Android devices

Android 8.1

Open GL 3.0 or higher

3 GB free space

At least 3 GB RAM

Screens size: N/L/XL

Minimum Requirements for iOS devices