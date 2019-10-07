Act Fast: New Nintendo Switch with $25 Gift Card for $299

The new Nintendo Switch offers 2 to 3.5 hours more battery life than the original Nintendo Switch. However, since the new console's debut, we've seen virtually no Nintendo Switch deals on the new system. That is until now.

For a limited time, you can get the New Nintendo Switch with a $25 Amazon Gift Card for $299. This bundle nets you $25 in free Amazon cash. It's the first deal we've seen on the New Nintendo Switch and one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen this season. Although we expect to see more Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in the coming weeks, this is a great deal you don't have to wait for.

The New Nintendo Switch looks and feels just like the traditional Switch, only that it offers more hours of gameplay.

We tested the New Nintendo Switch in our lab with an endless, 8-player CPU battle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on both Switch systems. The new Switch lasted approximately 4 hours and 50 minutes before conking out. That's nearly twice the 2:45 battery life we achieved from our 2017 Switch console.

The Switch console's unique, transforming design and sturdy construction caters to any style of gameplay. It's the console to get if you want to game literally anywhere or if you're a fan of Nintendo games.

Most Switch deals tend to go fast, so be sure to score this rare Nintendo Switch bundle deal while it's still in stock.