Xbox Series X just got a key PS5 feature — here’s how to turn it on

Long-time Xbox owners will know that Microsoft’s console can be rather annoying if you’re trying to use a headset. Unlike The PS4 Pro and PS5, which mute audio when you plug in a headset, Xbox consoles force you to manually mute your TV the old-fashioned way.

Thankfully, that’s no longer the case. The Xbox Series X will now automatically mute your TV speakers when it connects to a pair of headphones. However, this feature is not enabled by default, so you’re going to have to take a trip into the settings menu to activate it.

Here’s how to mute your TV when using a headset on Xbox Series X.

How to mute your TV when using a headset on Xbox Series X

1. Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the Xbox guide

2. Scroll down and select Settings

3. Select Volume and audio output followed by Additional Options

4. Toggle on the Mute speaker audio when headset is attached

And that’s all there is to it. From here on, the speaker audio will mute anytime you connect your Xbox Series X to a headset. It doesn’t matter whether it’s wireless, or if you’ve plugged a wire into the base of your controller.

There’s no on-screen message telling you what happens, but one minute the sound is coming through your regular speakers, and the next it’s all pumping directly into your ears.

One thing to be aware of is that it can take about a minute for the system to realize your headset is attached. Or at least, that was the case when I plugged in my wired headphones and the audio kept coming through my soundbar. So just be patient and wait for the console to do its magic.

And, let me tell you, it’s much more convenient than having to grab the remote and mute the volume manually. Frankly, this feature is long overdue, and is a welcome addition to the Xbox Series X.

Now you know how to mute your TV when using a headset on Xbox Series X, it's time to check out some more useful tips.