How to wrap a gift the right way — 7 easy steps

If you're good at buying gifts for loved ones but not so good at wrapping them, you’ll need to know how to wrap a gift the right way.

While we all hope to achieve that professional, 'store-bought' gift wrap, our best attempts often ends up looking like a sticky tape induced mess!

But don’t panic! You can still achieve the slick and stylish gift presentation you're after. All you need to know are the basics of how to wrap a gift the right way, and avoid embarrassment.

In fact, wrapping a gift like a pro is not that difficult, and can be done in just seven steps. So if you have a ton of gifts to wrap this season and want to make an impression, follow these handy tips.

How to wrap a gift the right way

What you'll need Scissors Tape and dispenser Wrapping paper Gift tags

1. Measure up your wrapping paper

A common mistake we make is cutting the wrapping paper from the roll before measuring up.

First, measure out wrapping paper by placing the gift in the middle of the wrapping paper, making sure the paper goes all the way up both sides when you fold it. A general rule is to unroll enough that the paper is about twice the length of the gift box. There’s nothing worse than cutting paper first, only to find out it comes up too short for the gift.

2. Cut the wrapping paper

Once the paper is measured up properly, cut the wrapping paper. Ensure you use sturdy, craft scissors such as this Scotch Precision Scissor ($4, Amazon) to avoid tearing the paper.

3. Fold over the wrapping paper towards center

Next up, place the gift box in the center of the paper and fold one side of the paper over the gift tightly. Place a piece of tape in the middle and do the same with the other side.

If you want to make life easier, you can buy a tape dispenser like this Officemate 2-in-1 Heavy Duty Tape Dispenser ($10, Amazon) that will save you the hassle of fiddling with tape.

4. Fold the ends and create triangle folds

Then, fold down paper over the edges of the gift box, making sharp creases on either side of the box. Take one creased edge and wrap it across against the giftbox before taping it down. Do this with the other side, and it should create a triangle tail.

5. Fold and tape triangle flaps at each end

Next, fold the triangle tail or flap against the box and tape it down. Repeat this on the opposite side and make it look like a clean, sharp triangle. This should resemble an envelope design.

6. Crease the paper for sharp edges

If you want to make the edges of the gift box look sharp and more defined, use your finger to crease the edges around the gift. This will look more neat and stylish.

7. Finishing touches

Once your gift is perfectly wrapped, you can decorate the front with a bow, ribbon, gift tag or anything festive. These decorative touches are great for personalising and adding style to your gift.

